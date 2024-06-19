Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.87. 3,654,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

