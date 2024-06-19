Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 123,860 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,429,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 123,860 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 7.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $158,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,554. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

