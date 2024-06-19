Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $560.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $103.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. On average, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 39.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

