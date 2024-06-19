CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3220267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.26.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CloudMD Software & Services had a negative return on equity of 102.91% and a negative net margin of 91.12%. The firm had revenue of C$21.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Health and Productivity Solutions and Health and Wellness Services. The Health and Productivity Solutions segment provides health and productivity tools, including remote patient monitoring that allows clinics, health systems, benefit plans, and employers to track vital statistics of its patients, members, and employees; MyHealthAccess, a patient portal for online appointment booking and virtual care visits; health and wellness network solutions that focuses on enabling healthcare providers to be in constant connection with their patients and enables patients to be cared for digitally, remotely, and holistically; real time intervention platform that enables an automated real time inquiry of disparate data sources across multiple domains, and identifies indicators and compute risk scores; and medical reference library, a health educational platform that provides peer-reviewed resources for healthcare professionals.

