CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Reduced by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Down 0.0 %

CME Group stock opened at $196.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.97 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

