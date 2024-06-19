Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 381.3 days.
Cochlear Price Performance
Cochlear stock opened at $219.96 on Wednesday. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $145.73 and a fifty-two week high of $230.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.45.
About Cochlear
