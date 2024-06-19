Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 381.3 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

Cochlear stock opened at $219.96 on Wednesday. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $145.73 and a fifty-two week high of $230.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.45.

Get Cochlear alerts:

About Cochlear

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.