Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.76% from the stock’s previous close.

COGT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $8.50 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.