Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cognition Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognition Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $2.01 on Monday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $80.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

