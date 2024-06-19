Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.72

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.72 and last traded at $95.71, with a volume of 692912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

