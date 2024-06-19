Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,378,000 after purchasing an additional 416,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,340,000 after buying an additional 4,625,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,785,000 after buying an additional 514,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,452,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $731,843,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.