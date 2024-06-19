Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Given a C$8.25 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$8.25 target price by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 132.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Collective Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE CNL traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.49. Collective Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.44 and a twelve month high of C$6.53. The firm has a market cap of C$242.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Collective Mining news, Director Paul Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Collective Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.07, for a total value of C$50,700.00. Company insiders own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

