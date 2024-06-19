Comparing Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Altex Industries alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altex Industries and Prairie Operating’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 88.91 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Prairie Operating $1.55 million 78.86 -$79.08 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Altex Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prairie Operating.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Altex Industries and Prairie Operating, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altex Industries currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23,729.79%. Given Altex Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -333.33% -7.10% -3.45% Prairie Operating N/A -1,088.01% -159.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Prairie Operating shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altex Industries beats Prairie Operating on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

(Get Free Report)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Prairie Operating

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.