Compass Group (LON:CPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.09

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.09 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 2,214.73 ($28.14), with a volume of 19361871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,217 ($28.17).
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.50) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.04) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,374 ($30.17).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,769.23%.
In related news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,176 ($27.65) per share, with a total value of £60,928 ($77,418.04). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
