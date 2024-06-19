Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 308,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

