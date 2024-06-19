Compass Wealth Management LLC Buys 821 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 32.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,057,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 53.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of J traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.00. 567,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,740. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.09 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average is $139.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

