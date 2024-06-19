Compass Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.90. 1,064,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,483. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

