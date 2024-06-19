Compass Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.5% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.84.

C traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,768,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,425,370. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

