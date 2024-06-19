Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,557 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $11,111,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.72. 1,532,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,994. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

