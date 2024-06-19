Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,600 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.2% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.01. 8,908,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,579,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.