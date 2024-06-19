Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $389.14. 1,848,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.