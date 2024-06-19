Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 139.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,226,000 after purchasing an additional 146,904 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $5,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.64. 737,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,726. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $343.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

