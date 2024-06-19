Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 621 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE UPS traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $134.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

