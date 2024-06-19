Compound Trading 7% Lower This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Compound has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $420.83 million and $49.15 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $50.35 or 0.00077641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00022954 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010519 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,076.53 or 0.60011530 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,530 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,523.43591624 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.52458076 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 500 active market(s) with $61,038,067.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

