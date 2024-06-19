Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corrado Degasperis acquired 1,250,000 shares of Comstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,180 shares in the company, valued at $543,272. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 1,340,000 shares of company stock worth $523,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Comstock as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

