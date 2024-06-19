Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 115.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

CAG stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.