ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNOB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 15.29%. Research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

