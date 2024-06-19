Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 890,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,829 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,102,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,598,000 after buying an additional 504,421 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,924,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after buying an additional 970,164 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 12,970.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,796,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,839,000 after buying an additional 2,775,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Constellium by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. Constellium has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

