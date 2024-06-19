Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 890,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.
Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. Constellium has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.20.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
