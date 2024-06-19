Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Senior Officer Sells C$19,880.00 in Stock

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stephane Cote sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$19,880.00.
Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:CSW.A traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,707. The company has a market capitalization of C$332.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.13. Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd has a 1 year low of C$12.20 and a 1 year high of C$15.92.
About Corby Spirit and Wine
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corby Spirit and Wine
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.