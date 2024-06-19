Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.93), with a volume of 710623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.94).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.74. The company has a current ratio of 29.39, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £559.54 million, a PE ratio of 808.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 15,316 shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £9,955.40 ($12,649.81). Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

