Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Core Alternative ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA CCOR traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. Core Alternative ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $162.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.11.
About Core Alternative ETF
