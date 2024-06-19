Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Core Alternative ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA CCOR traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. Core Alternative ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $162.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.11.

About Core Alternative ETF

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

