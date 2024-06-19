Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Core & Main worth $21,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $247,912.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $13,191,217. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core & Main Stock Up 2.3 %

Core & Main stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,773. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

