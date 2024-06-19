Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $870.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $780.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $727.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $516.54 and a 52 week high of $873.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

