Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Coursera were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Coursera in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 10,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 903,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,457.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,072 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

COUR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 2,939,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,910. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

