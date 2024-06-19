Cousins Properties Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Cousins Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 266.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.
Cousins Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. 986,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties
In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cousins Properties
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.