Cousins Properties Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Cousins Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 266.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. 986,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

