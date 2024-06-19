Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,234 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 262% compared to the average volume of 1,723 put options.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $960.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $98.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 191.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,107,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. CL King lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

