Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 26.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,379,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $192,896,000 after acquiring an additional 498,241 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,237,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $748,722,000 after acquiring an additional 248,489 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a PE ratio of 110.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

