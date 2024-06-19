Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $2.65 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

