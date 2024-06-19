Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) to Issue $1.18 Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.1768 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $148.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.49. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $153.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.53 and a beta of 0.10.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

