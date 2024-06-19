Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.11. Cricut has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $167.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $82,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 562,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $82,616.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 562,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 24,134 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $168,213.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,777.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,847 shares of company stock worth $2,130,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cricut by 9,096.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cricut by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

