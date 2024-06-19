Critical Contrast: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) versus Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kosmos Energy and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 82.80%.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 12.85% 39.32% 7.85% Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.70 billion 1.46 $213.52 million $0.46 11.46 Sow Good $470,000.00 0.00 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Sow Good on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.