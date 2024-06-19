Critical Review: Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hennessy Advisors and Dundee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

10.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Dundee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $24.02 million 2.28 $4.77 million $0.68 10.50 Dundee $6.66 million 11.88 -$28.75 million ($0.17) -5.25

Hennessy Advisors has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hennessy Advisors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 20.75% 5.90% 3.57% Dundee N/A -8.33% -6.27%

Summary

Hennessy Advisors beats Dundee on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

