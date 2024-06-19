CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.56

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 34526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

CSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.66 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 508,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CSG Systems International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in CSG Systems International by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at $190,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

