Cullen Investment Group LTD. Acquires 1,670 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $196.53 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.97 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

