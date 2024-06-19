Cullen Investment Group LTD. Acquires 3,756 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.6% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,604,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $172.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

