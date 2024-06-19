Cullen Investment Group LTD. Buys 2,620 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 1.1% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MSI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

MSI stock opened at $383.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.84. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $384.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

