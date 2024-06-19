Cullen Investment Group LTD. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 24.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $128,413,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $1,547,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $2,585,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Bank of America upped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

