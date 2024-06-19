Cullen Investment Group LTD. Purchases 241 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

