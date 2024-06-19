Cullen Investment Group LTD. Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $188.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,332,450. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

