Cullen Investment Group LTD. Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $5,664,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $9,151,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 70.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $435.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $426.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.56.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

