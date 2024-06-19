Cullen Investment Group LTD. Sells 275 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Garmin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,739 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Barrington Research increased their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $160.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.19. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

